2 November 2025 Build 20641100 Edited 2 November 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed a rare bug where Trick or Treat pumpkins broke the ability to kick.

Oops! Just spotted this one, fixed now!

-FistFlame

