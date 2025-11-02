Version 0.5.1, build eb7

Fixed issues (Gameplay):

Fixed the issue where you could press greyed out "OK" buttons in certain events (without selecting your item or snack), causing numerous problems or even crashes.



Fixed that activating AED+ 's effect could cause the game to freeze up.



Fixed the effect of loyalty perk Lv8 (via Loyalty Card+) not working in Kogasa's shop.



Fixed that Blank Card aren't making EZ-Digest in shops free.



aren't making in shops free. Fixed that the information related to the Run Summary wasn't saved properly in suspended saves.



Fixed that having a Plastic Bag and triggering event "ESP (Extrasensory Polymorphing)" or "Was This What You Had Lost...?" could cause the event to target and reference an invalid item.



Fixed that having negative amount of money (using Credit Card) and having no Credit Card prevented you from taking on challenges.



Fixed the effect of Takane Doll+ not triggering on purchasing items with 20% discount.



not triggering on purchasing items with 20% discount. Fixed the issue where resuming the gameplay from suspended save preventing you from giving you Fairy Bonuses after retrying.



Properly implemented the mouse control in Treasure spaces.



Fixed the issue where your control is being active while paused in Treasure spaces.



Fixed that if you had very low HP you couldn't upgrade your items in Rest Site spaces even with a snack with sufficient level.



Fixed the issue where you could take on additional challenges by taking one, rerolling and then clicking on the "(Already Accepted)" icon.



Fixed issues (Visual):

Made sure that the description window in shop screen is displayed correctly even if it overlaps with your Snack inventory.



Fixed the invalid item description of Recycle Box+ .



. Fixed that visiting 5 different spaces would cause a visual issue on the Run Summary window.



Fixed that getting defeated by an elite version of certain enemies could cause a visual issue on the Run Summary window.



Reworded the description of items that multiplies your item stack count so that they have less ambiguity.



Replaced "Participation Bonus" in dialogs with "Sign-On Bonus" for the consistency.



Fixed that the text of page 13 of Tutorial/Manual(about White Talismans) was being cut off mid-paragraph.



Changes (visual):

A countermeasure is implemented to reduce the lags caused by using Pretzel or Bottle Rocket with a higher fire rate. This changed the look of these projectiles slightly, and noticeably so if there are many in screen.



Slightly decreased the opacity of bullet shot from Li'l Incident Enemies spawned by Model Pyramid.



. Changed the name order of boss HP bars so that it matches ones in the Run Summary.



Changed the text of event "ESP (Extrasensory Polymorphing)" slightly.



What's next?

Hello!A little bit late, but Yoiyami Biscuit is out now as an Early Access. We're very grateful that a lot of people already played and enjoyed the game, and many players posted feedback and bug reports. Thank you so much!This update patch is mostly about addressing players' bug reports. We're sorry for taking too long for this!Some of the reported issues couldn't be addressed in this patch, so I'll try and fix them in version 0.5.2 patch. After that we'll work on version 0.6.0, a balance and content update patch.We're reading yourfeedback - whether they're in Steam discussion forums, twitter(X) or reviews! While we can't promise to address every single feedback given to us, they're very helpful regardless and we intend to carefully analyze and make a full use of them to make this game better. Please feel free to post your ideas and opinions!Rumia is cute ːyoidan_rumiaː- tripper(click to see the rumia cuteness in full size!)