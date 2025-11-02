 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20641043 Edited 2 November 2025 – 18:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Locked Heroes are no longer available in town selection and starting drafts
- Fixed a bug where selecting a relic would end the starter draft
- Fixed an exploit where a player could surrender immediately to farm souls
- Added an hero overview to all regions during the draft
- Fixed some leader board ranking issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3296911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link