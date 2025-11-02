- Locked Heroes are no longer available in town selection and starting drafts
- Fixed a bug where selecting a relic would end the starter draft
- Fixed an exploit where a player could surrender immediately to farm souls
- Added an hero overview to all regions during the draft
- Fixed some leader board ranking issues
Patches notes 2.1b
