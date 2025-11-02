Hey everyone!
We're happy to share our first balance patch note. We're simplifying levels considered too hard, as well as improving some key features that could be a bit frustrating.
General fixes :
Fix the cashier mini game to make it less frustrating and more fun to use
Adjusting the stun duration between players to make it less frustrating
Adjusting city's "Black Out" event to make it less frustrating
Removing the minimum distance required to make a pass to a teammate so you can do it anywhere in the level
Level Difficulty - 2 players :
Market 1-1 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 600/700/800/950 => 450/500/600/700
Market 2-2 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 950/1100/1250/1450 => 800/950/1100/1300
Market 2-4 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1100/1300/1500/1750 => 950/1100/1300/1500
Market 2-5 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1250/1450/1650/1900 => 1000/1150/1350/1550
Market 2-6 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1300/1500/1750/2000 => 1050/1250/1400/1650
Market 3-6 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1300/1500/1750/1950 => 1000/1150/1350/1500
Market 4-4 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1050/1250/1400/1600 => 850/1000/1150/1300
Level Difficulty - 3-4 players :
Market 1-1 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 700/800/950/1100 => 500/600/700/800
We'll keep an eye on the evolution of the game after this patch so keep giving us feedbacks, and see you soon for another patch note!
