Hey everyone!

We're happy to share our first balance patch note. We're simplifying levels considered too hard, as well as improving some key features that could be a bit frustrating.

General fixes :

Fix the cashier mini game to make it less frustrating and more fun to use

Adjusting the stun duration between players to make it less frustrating

Adjusting city's "Black Out" event to make it less frustrating

Removing the minimum distance required to make a pass to a teammate so you can do it anywhere in the level

Level Difficulty - 2 players :

Market 1-1 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 600/700/800/950 => 450/500/600/700

Market 2-2 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 950/1100/1250/1450 => 800/950/1100/1300

Market 2-4 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1100/1300/1500/1750 => 950/1100/1300/1500

Market 2-5 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1250/1450/1650/1900 => 1000/1150/1350/1550

Market 2-6 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1300/1500/1750/2000 => 1050/1250/1400/1650

Market 3-6 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1300/1500/1750/1950 => 1000/1150/1350/1500

Market 4-4 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 1050/1250/1400/1600 => 850/1000/1150/1300

Level Difficulty - 3-4 players :

Market 1-1 : Reducing overall difficulty of the level and adjusting the score needed to get stars : 700/800/950/1100 => 500/600/700/800

We'll keep an eye on the evolution of the game after this patch so keep giving us feedbacks, and see you soon for another patch note!