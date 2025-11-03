Things are heating up this holiday season in Rubber Hose Rampage, where the table’s set for the most chaotic Thanksgiving showdown in cartoon history. Inspired by the 1945 Tex Avery short Jerky Turkey, this new level pits a determined Pilgrim against one very uncooperative Turkey in a slapstick battle of wits, weapons, and wild animation.

Players can expect vintage-style mayhem straight from the golden age of cartoons — complete with exaggerated gags, explosive reactions, and that signature hand-drawn charm the series is known for. From crumbling cabins to gravy-soaked battlegrounds, every frame has been crafted to feel like a lost reel from the 1940s.

Whether you’re dodging dinner plates or outsmarting your feathered foe, Jerky Turkey turns Thanksgiving into a full-blown food fight. It’s frantic, funny, and absolutely stuffed with chaos.

Rubber Hose Rampage: Jerky Turkey is available now.

Grab your musket, sharpen your carving knife, and get ready to rumble — Thanksgiving will never be the same again!