Hello there!



We just released a new patch addresing the following issues:



- Fixed Fire Axe inside Octavia's Office used to give you a Baseball Bat intead of the correct weapon.

- Fixed Laurel's meeting cutscene not playing or playing randomly, causing a softblock that didn't allow you to leave the Office.

- Fixed Laurel dissapearing randomly after.

- Fixed One of the walls in Octavia's Office was missing a collision, causing the player to fall into the void.

- Fixed Medkit and Shotgun Shells not being able to pickup in Octavia's Office.

- Fixed The Roller Door in Octavia's Office could be activated multiple times.

- Fixed a Seeker Enemy not spawning or getting stuck in Octavia's Office

- Fixed car and battery not spawning properly or not visible in the Garage

- Fixed items not beiing able to pick up in the Garage

- Fixed an issue that prevented the player to load the Construction Site Checkpoint, making Liam fall into the void without items.

- Fixed an issue with the invisible Mosquito enemy, now it's collision won't block your path.

- Fixed typos in the Construction Site.

- Fixed an issue that caused Pendantel to spawn multiple times and not chasing you.

- Fixed not being able to pick items inside Blade's Armory.

- Fixend not being able to pick up items in the room where you pick up the Auto Rifle.

- Fixed multiple items that were unpickables.

- Fixed an issue with the combinable weapons part, now it will create the correct weapon.

- Moved the second SMG to a more visible spot in the streets.

-Fixed an isse that would softblock the player if kicking while firing the SMG

- Fixed a collision bug in the Hospital that caused the player to fall into oblivion. - Fixed an issue thar prevented the player to use the Hospital elevator if they have used the keycard but left the area. - Fixed not being able to pick items in the Hospital. - Fixed a bug related to the "Rust" puzzle, that prevented the player to finish it. - Fixed zombies appearing on the broken windows in the PUB. - Fixed and issue with the roaches killing you while trying to leave the PUB. - Fixed a bug that would set negative ammunition to your weapon if the last weapon used was a melee weapon. - Fixed a FireAxe pickup not givint the correct weapon in the underground room. - Fixed a bug with the Deagle not dealing critical shots. - Fixed minor checkpoint bugs. - Fixed an issue that prevented the player to Load a game if the player has reached the Checkpoint par of the game, to restore Load Game option and restore your previous save files. Make sure you start a New Game and reach the old house to make this option available. Thank you so much for your pattience and support! Laura and I are working non stop on updates! do not worry, we won't let you down!