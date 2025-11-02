 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640918 Edited 2 November 2025 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • (Demo version only) Fixed an issue where the menu did not appear on the title screen.
  • Fixed an issue where background music sometimes failed to stop properly.
  • Fixed a bug where certain endings could not be unlocked under specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where the choice to save photos in the photo feature was being recorded in conversation history.
  • Fixed an issue where only part of the “Ending” in Collection Mode would display when using the “Return to First Loop” feature.
  • Other direction and script revisions


If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.

Changed files in this update

