- (Demo version only) Fixed an issue where the menu did not appear on the title screen.
- Fixed an issue where background music sometimes failed to stop properly.
- Fixed a bug where certain endings could not be unlocked under specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the choice to save photos in the photo feature was being recorded in conversation history.
- Fixed an issue where only part of the “Ending” in Collection Mode would display when using the “Return to First Loop” feature.
- Other direction and script revisions
If you encounter any issues, please report them on the Bug Report Board.
Changed files in this update