Trade Server Stability

For Accounts with Supporter Pack: 1 trade per 5 seconds



For Accounts without Supporter Pack: 1 trade per 60 seconds



Now enjoy the draft patch notes for 1.0 (Currently in Beta)

New Civ: Australian

Unique Effects

Unique Buildings

Natural Wonders

Unique Great People

Festival

Map Size Change

Roman: 40 -> 45



Greek: 40 (no change)



Egyptian: 50 -> 40



Chinese: 50 (no change)



American: 30 -> 50



Babylonian: 35 -> 40



Japanese: 35 -> 40



German: 40 (no change)



English: 40 (no change)



French: 50 -> 40



Ottoman: 50 (no change)



Brazilian: 50 (no change)



Indian: 40 -> 45



Wonder Changes

Matrioshka Brain: Now the production multiplier affects Clone Lab



Golden Gate Bridge: Now requires Reinforced Concrete instead of Steel



Swiss Bank: Now appear in trade tile bonus. Swiss Bank can now move Koti from Tradable Resources into Swiss Bank (i.e. choose Koti as the input resources for Swiss Bank)



Bigger Storage

Enlightenment



Railway



Assembly



Globalization



Robotics



Better Exploration

2 Range (Geography -> Writing)



3 Range (Steam Engine -> Construction)



4 Range (Aviation -> Democracy)



Faster Performance

Player Trade Map: view culling has been implemented for the player trade map, and now it should be much smoother when panning or zooming in.



Player Trade Pathfinding: pathfinding is very CPU-intensive. Before it is done on the main thread, which causes UI to freeze. In this patch, it has been rewritten to be done on a Web Worker, which is JavaScript's way to utilize multi cores. The total time to find a path will not change much, but it will no longer freeze the UI.



More QoLs

Add a filter for "adaptive" great people in "Manage Great People"



Add a button that upgrades all great people eligible for age wisdom



Add a button that undoes all upgrades for great people eligible for age wisdom



Add a button that upgrades all great people that can be upgraded



Hello, before the usual draft patch notes, I have some news for you.. Yes, I am bringing CivIdle out of early access with the next patch! This is mainly a paperwork telling Steam that I think the game has reached the quality of a "full release". It doesn't mean the end of content updates - in fact, I already have a post 1.0 content patch planned.Recently, when I wake up in the morning, I’m greeted with 30~40 server load warning emails. After some investigation, it appears that there are often huge bursts of player trades happening within a short period of time. Player trades are quite expensive to run: they require the server to perform pathfinding, calculate tariffs, and notify the trade tile owner about incoming tariff revenue. The recently introduced trade/tariff merging features only add to the server load.A short burst of trades can cause the server to become stuck at 100% CPU usage for a while, which impacts overall stability and results in a negative experience for other players. About 60~70% of these trades involve accounts without a Supporter Pack. It is possible that a large percentage of them are “alt accounts,” but it’s impossible to know for sure - and impossible to ban alt accounts either.The trade server has been kept afloat by the generous Supporter Pack owners (around 1% of all players), and it's not financially viable to upgrade the server to accommodate the all these trade bursts. To ensure trade server stability, I am adding a rate limit on player trades.The rate limit only affects the number of trades (including add and filling a trade, but not claiming a trade) and does not affect the trade value, so it shouldn’t cause a significant gameplay difference. This will help smooth out these bursts over a longer period of time, mitigating the 100% CPU issue, and thus improve the trade server stability and sustainability.Natural Wonder fromis spawned on the mapFusion Fuel Plant (Software): Nuclear Fuel Rod x10 => Fusion Fuel x1Fusion Power Plant (Genetics): Fusion Fuel x2 => Power x1140Sydney Opera House (Television): This wonder can be upgraded and each level increases the map size of the next rebirth by 1Sydney Harbour Bridge (Hydroelectricity): This wonder can be upgraded and each level provides +1 Production Multiplier to all power plantsGreat Ocean Road (Rocketry): This wonder can be upgraded and each level provides +1 Building Level Boost to Trade Tile Bonus buildingsGreat Barrier Reef: Each happiness provides +0.2*X Science Per Busy Worker and +0.1*X Science Per Idle Worker. X = Current Age (Stone Age = 1, Bronze Age = 2, Information Age = 10)Uluru: All buildings that do not produce workers within 2-tile range gets +0.5*X Production Multiplier. X = number of different great people from this runJohn Bradfield (World Wars): +1 Level to Sydney Harbour BridgeBrian Schmidt (Information Age): +1 Production Multiplier, Storage Multiplier for Fusion Fuel Plant, Fusion Power PlantMoomba: Great Ocean Road also provides +1 Production Multiplier per level to Trade Tile Bonus buildings. Increase the range of Uluru to 3-tileMap size has a lot of legacies: back in the days when Civilization was still called City, the map size roughly matched the size of the city. However, this is no longer true anymore. In this patch, the map size has been changed so that it roughly matches the country size.The following tech will now provide +100% Base Storage for Market, Warehouse and Caravansary:Level Boost now affects Warehouse/Caravansary's import capacity- This wonder can be upgraded and each level provides +1 Production (affects Resource Transport Capacity) and Storage Multiplier to Market, Warehouse and CaravansaryExploration technology (Renaissance) will unlock- sending a cartographer cost Science and will explore all tiles on the map.Explorer Range upgrade has been moved into earlier techs:Now you can watch resources in Statistics Office. Your watched resources will appear on a dedicated Tab on the top left. Mouse over the tab will show more details.Manage Great People has been revamped:Add "Destroy all resources" feature to destroy the resources in a buildingAdd "EV Impact After Tariff" when filling a trade. This will show the actual net EV impact after filling a tradeAdd a feature to destroy Player Tradable resourcesAdd "Quick UI Mode" for Warehouse/Caravansary: when you select or deselect a resource, the per cycle and max amount will be redistributed among the selected resources automatically. This will be the default option for new playersProgress Towards Next Great Person and Warp now shows estimated time on hoverAdd Trade Map Stats that shows players by flag, civilization and age. It replaces the old side panel