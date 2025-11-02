 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640903 Edited 2 November 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The main aspect of this patch (minor) is to roll out various community contributed text improvements and errata. Hundreds of fixes and corrections to various missions, checklists and dictionaries has been applied. Multiple issues in checklists has also been resolved.

It also adds a way to remove the lens flare effect (Realism Settings) and fixes a potential exception in the Mercury Control Center multiplayer module.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed fixes and text suggestions!

Patch notes:

  • Community-contributed errata.

  • Added a "Disable Lens Flare" realism setting

  • Fix in the Mercury Control Center multiplayer avatar handler

Changed files in this update

