The main aspect of this patch (minor) is to roll out various community contributed text improvements and errata. Hundreds of fixes and corrections to various missions, checklists and dictionaries has been applied. Multiple issues in checklists has also been resolved.

It also adds a way to remove the lens flare effect (Realism Settings) and fixes a potential exception in the Mercury Control Center multiplayer module.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed fixes and text suggestions!

Patch notes: