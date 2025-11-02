 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640868 Edited 2 November 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, Its been a little bit since an update but Ive been working I promise (When im not playing Dead by Daylight)

Anyways, I went into the first level and made the platforming easier since I got a lot of complaints about that. I also removed the negative chaos effects (Like becoming small, big, or fat) and kept in useful ones.
On the main menu theres a new button under the costumes for a shop. You can spend Golden Meatballs (ill talk about that in a second) to unlock cosmetics for Spencer. Right now theres only 2 but theres plenty more to come!
The way you'll get golden meatballs is by beating the game (Or at least going as far as you can, but beating all levels will give you more)
I have not implemented that yet BUT theres also a button to redeem codes on the shop.
To kickstart this new feature, use the code SpaghettiQuest for some free meatballs! And if you purchase the support dlc you'll start with 100 :)

As for the pirate level, you can check out TikTok or YouTube for some updates! In case you missed it heres the latest video :

