 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 November 2025 Build 20640852 Edited 2 November 2025 – 19:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update improves performance, stability, UI/visuals, and gameplay consistency across all modes.

Tactical

  • Timer now starts when player first triggers a move

  • Fixed bug where ejection line direction was pointed inwards to walls

  • Fixed continue bug on final level

Infinite

  • Fixed memory leak in geo-object pooling and caching

  • Center player sphere to the target it is attached to if it drifts off too far to the side; except for the top target when it starts moving (that one you still have to time to hit 😉)

  • Top target starts moving a bit later in game, and moves 5% slower than before

  • Increased bomb power-up spawn probability by 5%

UI

  • Fixed "Back" support in menus for backspace on keyboard and "button east" on controllers (B on Xbox, circle on PS etc.)

  • Fixed aspect ratio handling and adaptive layout

  • Corrected leaderboard typos

  • Trimmed usernames to fit one line

Effects

  • Optimized explosion fragment caching to reduce CPU load

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3685031
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3685032
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3685033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link