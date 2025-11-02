This update improves performance, stability, UI/visuals, and gameplay consistency across all modes.
Tactical
Timer now starts when player first triggers a move
Fixed bug where ejection line direction was pointed inwards to walls
Fixed continue bug on final level
Infinite
Fixed memory leak in geo-object pooling and caching
Center player sphere to the target it is attached to if it drifts off too far to the side; except for the top target when it starts moving (that one you still have to time to hit 😉)
Top target starts moving a bit later in game, and moves 5% slower than before
Increased bomb power-up spawn probability by 5%
UI
Fixed "Back" support in menus for backspace on keyboard and "button east" on controllers (B on Xbox, circle on PS etc.)
Fixed aspect ratio handling and adaptive layout
Corrected leaderboard typos
Trimmed usernames to fit one line
Effects
Optimized explosion fragment caching to reduce CPU load
Changed files in this update