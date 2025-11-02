English##########Content################[The Anomalous Nation]The story continues. (Mephisto has different dialogs depending on whether you have turned this demon more humane.)[Duin's Underground Lab]The torture chamber is now accessible during the main storyline.[Wiki]Updated the Anomalous Nation page.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a restroom.[Tileset]Expened the tileset of Duin's Underground Lab简体中文##########Content################【异常国度】剧情继续。（梅菲斯特会根据你是否让这个恶魔更具有了人性而有不同的对话内容。）【杜因的地下实验室】酷刑室在主线剧情中可以进入。【维基】更新了异常国度页面。【杜因的地下实验室】增加了一个洗手间。【图块】扩展了杜因的地下实验室图块。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场