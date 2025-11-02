2.4.2

The game now pauses while looting an inventory in singleplayer.

Reduced the strength of ammo inefficiency enhancement from 50% to 20%.

Reduced the strength of level 2 and 3 ammo efficiency enhancement from 25% and 50% to 20% and 30%.

Removed more unobtainable items from the part codex.

Fixed multiplayer desync caused by receiving the CF01 and CF02 Greatswords as certain rewards.

Fixed the CF01 and CF02 Greatswords missing when loading saves.

Fixed being able to apply ammo efficiency to certain weapons with no ammo cost.