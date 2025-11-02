 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640834
Update notes via Steam Community

2.4.2

Features

  • The game now pauses while looting an inventory in singleplayer.

Balance

  • Reduced the strength of level 2 and 3 ammo efficiency enhancement from 25% and 50% to 20% and 30%.

  • Reduced the strength of ammo inefficiency enhancement from 50% to 20%.

Fixes

  • Removed more unobtainable items from the part codex.

  • Fixed multiplayer desync caused by receiving the CF01 and CF02 Greatswords as certain rewards.

  • Fixed the CF01 and CF02 Greatswords missing when loading saves.

  • Fixed being able to apply ammo efficiency to certain weapons with no ammo cost.

  • Fixed current hull and armor not increasing when applying reinforced hull and heavy armor enhancements until the parts are added and removed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2743461
Linux 64-bit Depot 2743463
