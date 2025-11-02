- fixed the game's default gamma (yes, AGAIN)
- fixed the hair materials for 11 of Montana's costumes (previews only)
- fixed some typos in the Benchmark and Settings menus (mostly Russian ones)
- changed the name of the Other button the the Settings menu (Russian localization only)
- the buttons in the Settings menu are now placed properly
- now you can flip the whole game upside down (LShift+F2)
- changed some of the world objects in the Tutorial
- changed some of the world objects in Chapter 1
- added 3 new passwords to the Passwords menu (now there's 89 of them)
Mini-Update 11/02/25 (Windows only)
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New:
