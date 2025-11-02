 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640833 Edited 2 November 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New:

  • fixed the game's default gamma (yes, AGAIN)
  • fixed the hair materials for 11 of Montana's costumes (previews only)
  • fixed some typos in the Benchmark and Settings menus (mostly Russian ones)
  • changed the name of the Other button the the Settings menu (Russian localization only)
  • the buttons in the Settings menu are now placed properly
  • now you can flip the whole game upside down (LShift+F2)
  • changed some of the world objects in the Tutorial
  • changed some of the world objects in Chapter 1
  • added 3 new passwords to the Passwords menu (now there's 89 of them)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1907401
