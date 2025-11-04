Thank you to everyone continuing to share feedback and report issues. Build 151 focuses on early-game accessibility, improved challenge visibility, and quality-of-life adjustments based on player feedback.

Changes

Challenge Visibility: Players can display active challenges while in camp.



Destiny Card Pricing: Reduced gem cost of early Destiny cards to make them more accessible for new players. This makes it easier to experiment with different builds earlier in progression.



Additional Notes

Thank you to everyone sharing thoughts and feedback in the forums. We’re continuing to monitor early-game balance and player progression data closely as we prepare for future updates!