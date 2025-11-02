 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640762 Edited 2 November 2025 – 17:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

After launch, some community members on the hub and Discord reported that employees were quitting unexpectedly, sometimes way too fast, sometimes staying miserable forever. I wanted to get a quickfix out ahead of the first-week update to make things feel fairer while I finish the rest of the improvements.

Bug fixes in this quickfix:

  • Recycled employees now properly reset their total unhappy days.

  • Job happiness calculations fixed when a favorite item was out of stock once.

  • Employees at home now correctly sync break room items.

  • Turned the Steam profile photo image back up. (lol)

  • Fixed people getting the intoxicated moodlet from watching a casino game.

Other changes:

  • Employees won’t quit in the first 5 consecutive days of unhappiness.

  • Every HR search now returns 5 candidates.

  • Quit chances gradually ramp up toward 100% in 10-14 days if nothing improves.

  • Only 1 employee can quit per shift due to unhappiness.

  • The document cost of laundry research has been decreased to 35.

Note: Since we reset the consecutive unhappiness data in this patch, some employees who’ve been miserable for a while might now start at around 10% chance to quit instead of carrying their old streaks.

Thank you to everyone who reported issues and gave me the heads-up, it really helps!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1457031
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1457032
  • Loading history…
