💀 Soul Hunter
A dark wanderer who trades speed for raw endurance.
Health: 125
Movement: Slightly slower than other characters
Special Move: Performs a forward leap when jumping, perfect for closing distances or dodging attacks
Designed for players who enjoy a tactical, heavy-hitting approach.
👑 Hollow King
An ancient ruler returned from the void.
Health: 100
Speed: Faster than normal charakters, but not as quick as Necromancer or Stranger
Regeneration: Same healing rate as Seller
Ideal for balanced, mid-range combat with a touch of agility.
Changed files in this update