2 November 2025 Build 20640731 Edited 2 November 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💀 Soul Hunter

A dark wanderer who trades speed for raw endurance.

  • Health: 125

  • Movement: Slightly slower than other characters

  • Special Move: Performs a forward leap when jumping, perfect for closing distances or dodging attacks

  • Designed for players who enjoy a tactical, heavy-hitting approach.

👑 Hollow King

An ancient ruler returned from the void.

  • Health: 100

  • Speed: Faster than normal charakters, but not as quick as Necromancer or Stranger

  • Regeneration: Same healing rate as Seller

  • Ideal for balanced, mid-range combat with a touch of agility.

