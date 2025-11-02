REDSHIFT Patch Notes - 0.2.12

Man. Ladders are HARD to make.



The Ladder Rework

For a long, long time, ladders have been one of the biggest pain points in REDSHIFT. Unknown to many, they can actually be extremely hard to pull off well. Until now, REDSHIFT has had a floating interaction box that you just simply "fly" up and down. That all changes today!

The Technical Jargon

Ladders now are their own custom blueprint that implements the interaction system the rest of REDSHIFT uses. When you approach a ladder, you now enter a small animation to grab and climb it all the way to the top! There are two transform spots per ladder, and the game finds the closest one, which is a simple and easy way to determine if you are at the top or bottom and which way to "climb".



In the future, I might add the ability to let go early, as well as work on creating/connecting a better animation.

Known Issues

Sorry, no bug fixes this patch. Wanted to get this big pain point out first!