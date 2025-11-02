REDSHIFT Patch Notes - 0.2.12
Man. Ladders are HARD to make.
The Ladder Rework
For a long, long time, ladders have been one of the biggest pain points in REDSHIFT. Unknown to many, they can actually be extremely hard to pull off well. Until now, REDSHIFT has had a floating interaction box that you just simply "fly" up and down. That all changes today!
The Technical Jargon
Ladders now are their own custom blueprint that implements the interaction system the rest of REDSHIFT uses. When you approach a ladder, you now enter a small animation to grab and climb it all the way to the top! There are two transform spots per ladder, and the game finds the closest one, which is a simple and easy way to determine if you are at the top or bottom and which way to "climb".
In the future, I might add the ability to let go early, as well as work on creating/connecting a better animation.
Known Issues
Sorry, no bug fixes this patch. Wanted to get this big pain point out first!
Player's camera can clip through exterior facility walls. This is more of a complex fix and will looked at for next patch.
Some settings do not persist correctly between intro, game, and ending.
High Contrast mode still does not yet function properly during the REDSHIFT sequence. I haven't had time to work on this while pushing out the lighting update, but it's now on my list!
Escape to menu does not work during credits. (Sorry, guess you'll have to look at all the cool people who've worked on REDSHIFT for now.)
Door sounds always play on Redshift activation, even when not intended.
Facility doors are too loud when stacked. Above bug should solve this but it's on the list anyways.
Faraday Cage Door doesn’t play the open/close sound more than once.
Changed files in this update