2 November 2025 Build 20640532 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Theres now a new notification system that when you go up to certain items buildparts when you press i it now gives you instructions on how that works... this is still in development and items still being added but this is the start.

