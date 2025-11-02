Theres now a new notification system that when you go up to certain items buildparts when you press i it now gives you instructions on how that works... this is still in development and items still being added but this is the start.
new notification system
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update