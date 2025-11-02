1st Optimization Pass
Adjusted LOD levels for numerous models placed in the main map
Also adjusted Max draw distance and render distances for packed level actors
There should be a performance increase with models rendering In/out at set distances now
Added Compass to UI
The UI now has a dynamic scrolling compass which displays the direction the player is facing (N, NE, NW, S, SE, SW, E, W)
Added Chaos Destruction to Rocks
Rocks now fracture on harvest and disappear after a short delay
Wasn't happy with the old method of rocks decreasing in size on damage
Changed Rock & Stone models (Stone models were too small and hidden in grass) Rock models had a high poly count which was impacting performance.
Reduced Health on Rocks & Trees, they now take 4/5 hits to destroy with the correct holdable (Axe for Trees, Pickaxe for Rocks)
Any melee weapon can now hit/destroy small foliage in 1 hit (Logs/Stumps, Stone, Berries, Cotton)
Player Damage changes
Player punch damage increased from 8 to 10 damage per hit, lowered punch damage taken from 2 to 1 damage per hit
Lowered Temperature damage when too Hot/Cold from 2 to 1 damage per tick
Lowered Starving/Dehydrated damage from 2 to 1 damage per tick
AI Damage changes
Reduced Regular Zombie damage from 20 to 8 damage per hit
Reduced Military & Police Zombie damage from 40 to 15 damage per hit
Reduced Bear damage from 40 to 15 damage per hit
Health on AI remains unchanged, they need to present a different challenge however they now don't hit as hard.
Weapon changes
Adjusted melee weapon durability for Steel Pickaxe, Firemans Axe, Machete, Crowbar, Steel Pipe & Spiked Bat. Durability is now higher and deteriorates much slower than the crafted Axe & Pickaxe
Added Steel Pickaxe, Firemans Axe, Machete, Crowbar, Steel Pipe & Spiked Bat to repair bench, they can be repaired to full durability for Zomcoin.
Increased damage per shot on all Ranged weapons with random damage deviation
Disabled debug spheres on AI spawn points
Fixed quest invites during Steam Session (Not currently working in Dedicated and working on a fix)
Fixed player list displaying correct icons & player names
Fixed Safezone prompt and damage protection working correctly
Fixed Safezone marker displaying on Minimap and World Map
Changed files in this update