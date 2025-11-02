1st Optimization Pass

Adjusted LOD levels for numerous models placed in the main map

Also adjusted Max draw distance and render distances for packed level actors

There should be a performance increase with models rendering In/out at set distances now



Added Compass to UI

The UI now has a dynamic scrolling compass which displays the direction the player is facing (N, NE, NW, S, SE, SW, E, W)





Added Chaos Destruction to Rocks

Rocks now fracture on harvest and disappear after a short delay

Wasn't happy with the old method of rocks decreasing in size on damage

Changed Rock & Stone models (Stone models were too small and hidden in grass) Rock models had a high poly count which was impacting performance.

Reduced Health on Rocks & Trees, they now take 4/5 hits to destroy with the correct holdable (Axe for Trees, Pickaxe for Rocks)

Any melee weapon can now hit/destroy small foliage in 1 hit (Logs/Stumps, Stone, Berries, Cotton)



Player Damage changes

Player punch damage increased from 8 to 10 damage per hit, lowered punch damage taken from 2 to 1 damage per hit

Lowered Temperature damage when too Hot/Cold from 2 to 1 damage per tick

Lowered Starving/Dehydrated damage from 2 to 1 damage per tick



AI Damage changes

Reduced Regular Zombie damage from 20 to 8 damage per hit

Reduced Military & Police Zombie damage from 40 to 15 damage per hit

Reduced Bear damage from 40 to 15 damage per hit

Health on AI remains unchanged, they need to present a different challenge however they now don't hit as hard.



Weapon changes

Adjusted melee weapon durability for Steel Pickaxe, Firemans Axe, Machete, Crowbar, Steel Pipe & Spiked Bat. Durability is now higher and deteriorates much slower than the crafted Axe & Pickaxe

Added Steel Pickaxe, Firemans Axe, Machete, Crowbar, Steel Pipe & Spiked Bat to repair bench, they can be repaired to full durability for Zomcoin.



Increased damage per shot on all Ranged weapons with random damage deviation



Disabled debug spheres on AI spawn points



Fixed quest invites during Steam Session (Not currently working in Dedicated and working on a fix)

Fixed player list displaying correct icons & player names

Fixed Safezone prompt and damage protection working correctly

Fixed Safezone marker displaying on Minimap and World Map







