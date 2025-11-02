 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640487 Edited 2 November 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Into the Depths
  • Part 3: Adjusted the movement speed of some boxes to better align with the platform as it passes them.
  • Part 4: Stacy now moves with the platform. Adjusted some boxes to better fit this new behavior.

