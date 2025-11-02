Hey guys, great news! We have a community discord that surrounds ELECTION DAY!!! (And will cover past and future creations of mine) Here, your vote truly matters. Every member helps shape the future of ELECTION DAY — the progressive board game where players decide what comes next!



👥 Join a Faction to share ideas, create new concepts, and collaborate with others who want to influence the game’s evolution. Your creativity can literally become part of ELECTION DAY!



🎲 Play with MysticBot!

Use our custom bot to roll dice, earn points for your faction, and participate in fun mini-games! Each month, MysticBot helps decide a new aspect of the game — keeping things fresh, unpredictable, and community-driven.



🎁 Exclusive Giveaways!

We celebrate milestones, achievements, and even special moments in life with giveaways and unique rewards for our community.



🌟 The more people who join, the more creative and innovative our Discord becomes. Whether you’re a gamer, creator, or just love interactive communities — your ideas and votes matter here.



🔗 Join the movement. Be part of the change.

https://discord.com/invite/r94MTYkara



A 200-key giveaway/sweepstakes is happening RIGHT NOW!!! Rules and Regulations are in the #announcements chat so come on down and enter to get your free key



And the last key bit of this update is that MysticBot, the bot I have created, has been officially added to the Discord! Mystic bot not only automates how many people are in each faction, but he is the root cause of this update! Every 30 days MysticBot will post in the horror scope chat, and a leader will be presented that will change ELECTION DAY!!! For this month the leader is The Cat, and they have increased the overall price of Jewelry within the game! The MysticBot also has a function that you can roll a dice and earn points for the faction you are a part of! Until the first official vote its just for fun, but once the voting starts before every voting round the team with the most points will earn an extra vote!



Ok that's all I have for now, but I cant wait to see you guys on the next

ELECTION DAY!!!