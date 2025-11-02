 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20640450 Edited 2 November 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue in the Observatory level that caused increased memory usage.
The location can now be launched on Steam Deck and lower-end PC configurations.
Due to this issue, existing saves are still usable, but it’s recommended to start a new game (all previously completed maps will be recreated).

Added asynchronous loading for saved levels.
(A loading progress bar will be added in a future update.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link