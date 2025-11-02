Fixed an issue in the Observatory level that caused increased memory usage.
The location can now be launched on Steam Deck and lower-end PC configurations.
Due to this issue, existing saves are still usable, but it’s recommended to start a new game (all previously completed maps will be recreated).
Added asynchronous loading for saved levels.
(A loading progress bar will be added in a future update.)
Hotfix #8
