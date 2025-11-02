 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640383 Edited 2 November 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • You can now see your total sessions completed today directly on the timer. (Idea by milchreisgourmet)

Fixes

  • The LED animation is now calmer and smoother.

  • Improved data refresh logic for transitions past midnight.

Dev Notes

The idea to show today's completed sessions right on the timer came from milchreisgourmet on Discord. Great suggestion. I honestly wonder why I didn't think of it earlier. It's now implemented.

If you'd like to shape Poua too, join the Discord and chat with me. Many of your ideas could become part of the app.

Anyway, I've also received feedback asking for a feature to compare past and current records at a glance. I'm working on it. But since Poua has limited screen space, finding a meaningful way to show that is tricky. Any design ideas are welcome.

P.S.
While browsing through Steam screenshots, I came across something funny and thought I'd share it. (Shared with the original poster's permission.)

