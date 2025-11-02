Thanks for everyone that gave feedback, I've gone and updated/fixed some things.



Patch Notes:

-Fixed "Spamming" Interact on collectables (This caused issues with integers creating more issues).

-Fixed "Freezing" after pausing whilst in a Note.

-Added an enable/disable "Headbob" option in-game, change it in-game not the main menu.

-Added a "Subtitles" on or off option.



Still working on the Save Game option and Steam Achievements.



Thanks for the support, if any more issues arise please do let me know in the Community Hub.

Q13Games LLC.