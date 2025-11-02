Hey everyone! Big update dropping today – now you can create your own custom menus for hot dogs, burgers, and fries! Give your creations a killer name, pick your ingredients, and get your food truck ready to serve 'em up! Here’s a quick rundown of the tweaks we’ve rolled out:

Customer Stress toggle : Turn it on or off as you like.

Menu Creator for hot dogs, burgers, and fries : Name your menu and hand-pick every ingredient.

Bigger ingredient bins: All vending spots now hold way more stock.

Empty bins feature: Dump out any ingredient container whenever you need.

Added a fries heater in Mid Trailer and Truck.

Other minor improvements.

Fire up the game, jump into the creator, and let’s see those wild combos!

THG