 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20640351 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Big update dropping today – now you can create your own custom menus for hot dogs, burgers, and fries! Give your creations a killer name, pick your ingredients, and get your food truck ready to serve 'em up! Here’s a quick rundown of the tweaks we’ve rolled out:

  • Customer Stress toggle: Turn it on or off as you like.

  • Menu Creator for hot dogs, burgers, and fries: Name your menu and hand-pick every ingredient.

  • Bigger ingredient bins: All vending spots now hold way more stock.

  • Empty bins feature: Dump out any ingredient container whenever you need.

  • Added a fries heater in Mid Trailer and Truck.

  • Other minor improvements.

Fire up the game, jump into the creator, and let’s see those wild combos!

THG

Changed files in this update

Depot 3872111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link