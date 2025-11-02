[ Fixes ]
The issue of machines breaking when a portafilter is saved or loaded has been fixed.
The issue of the save difficulty not being displayed correctly has been resolved.
The issue of getting stuck at the end of the day has been resolved. Proper saving with error detection has been implemented.
The cargo truck has been disabled due to issues it was causing for some players.
[ Misc ]
The maximum customer spawn interval has been decreased from 105s to 65s, and the minimum customer spawn interval has been decreased from 20s to 25s.
In Hard Mode, players get an average of 20 customers on the first day (without the tutorial customer reduction).
In Medium Mode, players get an average of 13 customers on the first day (without the tutorial customer reduction).
Hard difficulty multipliers increased to 0.6x.
Saving has been made smoother and is still a work in progress.
Current weather saving and loading added.
A UI element has been added to display the current and available equipment modes (keyboard: 1 for the hand mode and 2 for the mop mode).
The dialogues have been enriched with additional variations.
If you encounter any new bugs or would like to contribute to the development of our game, please join our Discord server!
