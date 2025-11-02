Better displayed information, the mouse object which pops up when hovering your mouse over certain UI elements is bigger and there is more information displayed, hopefully this will improve readability and make things easier to see on smaller screens.

Spendings have been introduced. This makes the economic strategy of the game much more nuanced and fun, The spendings that have been introduced are, welfare, social, military, food tax, workers. There is also a police spending but this does not do anything until the next update. Having too low on the spendings will cause your parties popularity to shrink as well as stability. Same is true for food tax but if it's too high instead. Companies only have military and worker costs. Having low worker cost puts you at risk of a union reaction. Military spendings work like upkeep for divisions and basically becomes a force limit

If your party loses an election you are no longer in control of that country so be careful (You can always win back the election). As an authoritarian country (power level 4) or totalitarian (power level 5) you don't need to worry about elections but you will still need to worry about rebels. If you are an anocracy (power level 3) there are elections but you can rig them and also cancel them at the cost of reputability and stability.

Added a couple of more events like Vaccaro brothers being bought and a Mexico starter event to be guide your way a bit. You can now split divisions properly, some loops have been consolidated so it does not lag as bad as well as the HQ object being replaced with a list for the same reason. A lot more reasons parties shrink and grow. Made war between countries and companies have a war score, added the ability to set up a free enterprise zone if you are a company at war with a country. Smaller bug fixes

Updated tutorial to reflect changes. There may be some patch notes to fix some jank in the near future

The next update is a fun one, it will introduce criminality, cartels, loansharking, ransoms, organ trading, banks. I will also perfect rebels and protestors