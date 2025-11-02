 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640286
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes several bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

💻 The in-game computer interface has been redesigned.

⚙️ A difficulty mode has been added — you can now play on Easy or Hard mode!

🔧 General performance optimizations and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

