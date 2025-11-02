This update includes several bug fixes and gameplay improvements.
💻 The in-game computer interface has been redesigned.
⚙️ A difficulty mode has been added — you can now play on Easy or Hard mode!
🔧 General performance optimizations and stability improvements.
Electronic Shop Simulator – v1.0.8 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update