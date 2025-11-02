 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640282 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Saving/Loading Issues

[Changed] Game Loader - Loading Priority got changed for more safety checks and stability on Loads
[Fixed] Coffee Filters - Lay flat on the Coffee Mixer and are disconnected from them / not working
[Fixed] Coffee Filters - Didn't load into the packages correctly
[Fixed] Empty Coffee Bags - Didn't load into the packages correctly
[Fixed] Coffee Beans - Didn't load into the Combiner correctly
[Fixed] Delivery Box - Objects lost any connection to the Delivery Box and layed flat on the ground
[Fixed] Used Cups on Tables - No longer connected to the tables
[Fixed] Sink - When cup is in the sink, could not be washed up or interacted with anymore

and many other fixes

Full Patch Notes will be available soon!

