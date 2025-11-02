Saving/Loading Issues



[Changed] Game Loader - Loading Priority got changed for more safety checks and stability on Loads

[Fixed] Coffee Filters - Lay flat on the Coffee Mixer and are disconnected from them / not working

[Fixed] Coffee Filters - Didn't load into the packages correctly

[Fixed] Empty Coffee Bags - Didn't load into the packages correctly

[Fixed] Coffee Beans - Didn't load into the Combiner correctly

[Fixed] Delivery Box - Objects lost any connection to the Delivery Box and layed flat on the ground

[Fixed] Used Cups on Tables - No longer connected to the tables

[Fixed] Sink - When cup is in the sink, could not be washed up or interacted with anymore



and many other fixes



Full Patch Notes will be available soon!