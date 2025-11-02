1. **Bug Fixes**

* Fixed a cost bug for the Tech Cards: [Manipulator] and [Resonance Blast].

* Fixed a bug where unit card skills were not displaying.

* Fixed a bug where the descriptions for [Meat Lv2] and [Meat Lv3] were not displaying.

2. **New Features & Optimizations**

* The Item Index (or Item Encyclopedia) can now display item rarity.