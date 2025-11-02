 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640246 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
FIXES
- Fixed zoom getting out too soon when interacting with NPCs for some players

CHANGES
- Changed night light to reduce darkness
- Hajiwari execution stand is now accessible
- Increase boar meat drop rate

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1929991
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1929992
  • Loading history…
