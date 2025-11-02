 Skip to content
2 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Nocturnomaly players!

I'm excited to bring you the latest update 1.0.1. Here's what's new:

  • Brightness slider added to the main menu and pause menu

  • Achievements added for all anomalies (obtained when you correctly guess that there was an anomaly in the loop)

  • Fixed the problem where the floating car anomaly doesn't reset for the next loop

Thank you for playing and supporting Nocturnomaly. I hope you enjoy the new changes!

If you have any feedback or issues, please let me know in the community hub.

Happy anomaly hunting!

- SignalMutex

