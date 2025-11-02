Hello Nocturnomaly players!

I'm excited to bring you the latest update 1.0.1. Here's what's new:

Brightness slider added to the main menu and pause menu

Achievements added for all anomalies (obtained when you correctly guess that there was an anomaly in the loop)

Fixed the problem where the floating car anomaly doesn't reset for the next loop

Thank you for playing and supporting Nocturnomaly. I hope you enjoy the new changes!

If you have any feedback or issues, please let me know in the community hub.

Happy anomaly hunting!

- SignalMutex