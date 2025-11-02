Animations updates for Character Sprites

The character sprite animations have been improved! In the future there will be idle animations for all 4 angles per character! The system is now set up to streamline that process for all the characters.



QOL improvements have been made throughout the game, for example the audio settings have an improvement (user preferences are now saved properly).



Lifeforce bar (player HP bar) visual adjustments



Various small edits here and there to improve the game



Frost Wave has been added to the shared upgrade pool for all characters to use. It's a frost attack that glides across the screen and can be upgraded (damage, cooldown, duration)



More content on the way soon (more shared upgrades!)



Thanks for playing Vanquish Evil!



