2 November 2025 Build 20640214 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Animations updates for Character Sprites

The character sprite animations have been improved! In the future there will be idle animations for all 4 angles per character! The system is now set up to streamline that process for all the characters.

QOL improvements have been made throughout the game, for example the audio settings have an improvement (user preferences are now saved properly).

Lifeforce bar (player HP bar) visual adjustments

Various small edits here and there to improve the game

Frost Wave has been added to the shared upgrade pool for all characters to use. It's a frost attack that glides across the screen and can be upgraded (damage, cooldown, duration)

More content on the way soon (more shared upgrades!)

Thanks for playing Vanquish Evil!

