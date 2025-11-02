Main fixes

Game completion fixes

Fixed an issue where victory screen would not appear after hitting the target

Fixed camera continuing to move after hitting the target

Victory screen now displays correctly

Missile count display fixes

Fixed missile count not updating after explosion

Missile count now updates immediately

Multiple obstacle collision fixes

Fixed missile count decreasing multiple times when hitting multiple obstacles at once

Fixed game saving multiple times

Missile count now decreases correctly by 1

Improvements

Controller vibration enhancement

All levels now trigger controller vibration on completion

Improved feedback

Bug fixes

Fixed node access errors across levels

Fixed missile interference prompt display issues

Improved code stability and reduced potential errors

Notes

This update fixes compatibility issues after upgrading to Godot 4.5 and improves game completion and failure logic handling. The game should feel more stable and smoother.

Thank you for your patience!

If you encounter any issues, please report them via Steam Community or support channels.