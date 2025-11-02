Main fixes
Game completion fixes
Fixed an issue where victory screen would not appear after hitting the target
Fixed camera continuing to move after hitting the target
Victory screen now displays correctly
Missile count display fixes
Fixed missile count not updating after explosion
Missile count now updates immediately
Multiple obstacle collision fixes
Fixed missile count decreasing multiple times when hitting multiple obstacles at once
Fixed game saving multiple times
Missile count now decreases correctly by 1
Improvements
Controller vibration enhancement
All levels now trigger controller vibration on completion
Improved feedback
Bug fixes
Fixed node access errors across levels
Fixed missile interference prompt display issues
Improved code stability and reduced potential errors
Notes
This update fixes compatibility issues after upgrading to Godot 4.5 and improves game completion and failure logic handling. The game should feel more stable and smoother.
Thank you for your patience!
If you encounter any issues, please report them via Steam Community or support channels.
Changed files in this update