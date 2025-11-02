 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20640203 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main fixes

Game completion fixes

  • Fixed an issue where victory screen would not appear after hitting the target

  • Fixed camera continuing to move after hitting the target

  • Victory screen now displays correctly

Missile count display fixes

  • Fixed missile count not updating after explosion

  • Missile count now updates immediately

Multiple obstacle collision fixes

  • Fixed missile count decreasing multiple times when hitting multiple obstacles at once

  • Fixed game saving multiple times

  • Missile count now decreases correctly by 1

Improvements

Controller vibration enhancement

  • All levels now trigger controller vibration on completion

  • Improved feedback

Bug fixes

  • Fixed node access errors across levels

  • Fixed missile interference prompt display issues

  • Improved code stability and reduced potential errors

Notes

This update fixes compatibility issues after upgrading to Godot 4.5 and improves game completion and failure logic handling. The game should feel more stable and smoother.

Thank you for your patience!

If you encounter any issues, please report them via Steam Community or support channels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3957141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link