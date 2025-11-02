 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640165 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
# (0.1.18) Patch Notes [First-Look]

New
- ending page show all possible endings qualified
- Hat (certain hair accesssories and hair not compatible)
- new secret items

Fix
- typo
- fixed customization ui counter
- fixed map button showing when loading into late night
- fixed cannot [escape] to pause menu in dorm late night
- fixed ending name missing translation text
- fixed some clothing items

Polish
- Avatar Customization remembers category color choice
- spelled out "perfect attendance" condition
- renamed easy mode

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
