# (0.1.18) Patch Notes [First-Look]



New

- ending page show all possible endings qualified

- Hat (certain hair accesssories and hair not compatible)

- new secret items



Fix

- typo

- fixed customization ui counter

- fixed map button showing when loading into late night

- fixed cannot [escape] to pause menu in dorm late night

- fixed ending name missing translation text

- fixed some clothing items



Polish

- Avatar Customization remembers category color choice

- spelled out "perfect attendance" condition

- renamed easy mode