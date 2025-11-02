# (0.1.18) Patch Notes [First-Look]
New
- ending page show all possible endings qualified
- Hat (certain hair accesssories and hair not compatible)
- new secret items
Fix
- typo
- fixed customization ui counter
- fixed map button showing when loading into late night
- fixed cannot [escape] to pause menu in dorm late night
- fixed ending name missing translation text
- fixed some clothing items
Polish
- Avatar Customization remembers category color choice
- spelled out "perfect attendance" condition
- renamed easy mode
0.1.19 hat and other endings
