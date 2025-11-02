Footstep sound effects added for player movement

Bird population standardized to 20 per level

Lighting updated for Main menu, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4

1.00 update:

New additions: Level 3 and Level 4

Main menu ui adjustments + added an early access button for old updates

End game screen adjustments: Added level 3 & 4 left to right and not up and down.

**May change if enough feedback **

Thank you for all the feedback. I want to make this one of the best games I've made.