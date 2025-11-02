 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640155
Update notes via Steam Community

Footstep sound effects added for player movement

Bird population standardized to 20 per level

Lighting updated for Main menu, Level 2, Level 3, and Level 4

1.00 update:

New additions: Level 3 and Level 4

Main menu ui adjustments + added an early access button for old updates

End game screen adjustments: Added level 3 & 4 left to right and not up and down.

**May change if enough feedback **

Thank you for all the feedback. I want to make this one of the best games I've made.

Changed files in this update

