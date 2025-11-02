Dungeon Explorers is ready to bring you a brand-new cave to explore!
You can access it through the Goblin Cave in the Hills!
Descend into its depths filled with powerful enemies and challenges until you free the second priestess appearing in the game — Seraphyne!
Do you have what it takes to emerge victorious from this quest? Then prove your worth!
Changelog:
New character
New H-scene
New enemies
New map
Grammar rework (65%)
Improvements
Have fun~~
Seraphyne, the High Priestess of Lust is here!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3529631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update