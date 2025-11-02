 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20640149
Update notes via Steam Community
Dungeon Explorers is ready to bring you a brand-new cave to explore!
You can access it through the Goblin Cave in the Hills!

Descend into its depths filled with powerful enemies and challenges until you free the second priestess appearing in the game — Seraphyne!

Do you have what it takes to emerge victorious from this quest? Then prove your worth!

Changelog:
New character
New H-scene
New enemies
New map
Grammar rework (65%)
Improvements

Have fun~~

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3529631
  • Loading history…
