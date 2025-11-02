Dungeon Explorers is ready to bring you a brand-new cave to explore!

You can access it through the Goblin Cave in the Hills!



Descend into its depths filled with powerful enemies and challenges until you free the second priestess appearing in the game — Seraphyne!



Do you have what it takes to emerge victorious from this quest? Then prove your worth!



Changelog:

New character

New H-scene

New enemies

New map

Grammar rework (65%)

Improvements



Have fun~~