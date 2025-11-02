I carefully read all your feedback from Day 1 📝 and prepared the Day 2 Update based on it.
The Day 2 Update is now live! 🚀 I’ll keep releasing updates quickly, and the Day 3 Update is already on the way.
As promised, frequent updates will continue 🔁 and with your feedback, the game will keep getting better ❤️
This game is still in Early Access and is being developed solo 👨💻.
There were some bugs 🐞, but most of them have now been fixed ✅
After a few more days of bug fixing, I’ll start adding new content
new caravans 🚐, map enrichments 🗺️, new mechanics ⚙️, and more!
If you’re curious, you can check out the first day’s update here.
📢 DAY 2 UPDATE DETAILS
- The Money Making Guide has been added. You can access it from the in game menu.
Making money menu
And more making money pages...
- The save game feature has been added to the in game menu. You can now save your progress anywhere as the host player.
- The issue where the fuel appeared full even when it wasn’t has been fixed. Fuel can now be refilled completely without any problems.
- Teleport Problem
You no longer need to teleport to refuel. Simply press the T key while in your vehicle to open the service menu and refuel easily.
- The issue where water purchased from the gas station couldn’t be added to the inventory has been fixed.
- Earning money has been made easier.
You can now earn more money, and the money making systems have been made easier.
- The fishing time has been shortened.
- The Location Waypoint has been updated. It is now easily visible from anywhere.
- Garbage bags have been lightened. They were too heavy. Fixed
- Fish selling profits have been increased
- Oil barrel selling profits have been increased
- The speed of filling water jugs has been increased.
- Fishing has been made a bit easier.
- Water selling profits have been increased
- The vehicle interface has been redesigned now featuring a softer, more refined look.
- The starting pickup truck’s driving performance has been improved. Acceleration has been increased, turning ability enhanced, and it now moves more responsively
- A warning notification will now appear when hunger, thirst, and health are all full.
- A warning notification appears when the inventory is full
- The issue preventing the use of inventory items has been fixed.
- The refueling menu at gas stations now closes when you press Enter again. Fixed.
- Fuel at gas stations will now be filled completely in a single action
- The urination penalty has been removed. All toilets are now free to use
- The issue causing meteorites to disappear has been fixed. Their stability when carried on vehicles has been improved
- The player social menu will now close when pressing the U key again. It no longer requires closing with the mouse. Fixed
- The in game menu can now be opened and closed with the ESC key. Using the mouse to close it is no longer required
- The service menu now opens with the T key and closes when pressed again. When another player interacts, the service menu opens on the first click and closes on the next. Fixed.
- The map now opens with the M key and closes when pressed again. Using the mouse to close it is no longer required
- The barrier in front of the car wash has been removed. Fixed
I’m currently working on the Day 3 update. A new update will be released on November 3, 2025.
I’m doing my best to release updates as quickly as possible. I hope my efforts won’t go unnoticed and that the game will move toward positive reviews.
As I promised, I’m here, working on the game every day, releasing daily updates and I’ll continue doing so.
Thank you for your support.
Akif Akdemir
