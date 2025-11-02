I carefully read all your feedback from Day 1 📝 and prepared the Day 2 Update based on it.The Day 2 Update is now live! 🚀 I’ll keep releasing updates quickly, and the Day 3 Update is already on the way.As promised, frequent updates will continue 🔁 and with your feedback, the game will keep getting better ❤️This game is still in Early Access and is being developed solo 👨‍💻.There were some bugs 🐞, but most of them have now been fixed ✅After a few more days of bug fixing, I’ll start adding new contentnew caravans 🚐, map enrichments 🗺️, new mechanics ⚙️, and more!If you’re curious, you can check out the first day’s update here.- The Money Making Guide has been added. You can access it from the in game menu.Making money menuAnd more making money pages...- The save game feature has been added to the in game menu. You can now save your progress anywhere as the host player.- The issue where the fuel appeared full even when it wasn’t has been fixed. Fuel can now be refilled completely without any problems.- Teleport ProblemYou no longer need to teleport to refuel. Simply press the T key while in your vehicle to open the service menu and refuel easily.- The issue where water purchased from the gas station couldn’t be added to the inventory has been fixed.- The fishing time has been shortened.- The Location Waypoint has been updated. It is now easily visible from anywhere.- Garbage bags have been lightened. They were too heavy. Fixed- Fish selling profits have been increased- Oil barrel selling profits have been increased- The speed of filling water jugs has been increased.- Fishing has been made a bit easier.- Water selling profits have been increased- The vehicle interface has been redesigned now featuring a softer, more refined look.- The starting pickup truck’s driving performance has been improved. Acceleration has been increased, turning ability enhanced, and it now moves more responsively- A warning notification will now appear when hunger, thirst, and health are all full.- A warning notification appears when the inventory is full- The issue preventing the use of inventory items has been fixed.- The refueling menu at gas stations now closes when you press Enter again. Fixed.- Fuel at gas stations will now be filled completely in a single action- The urination penalty has been removed. All toilets are now free to use- The issue causing meteorites to disappear has been fixed. Their stability when carried on vehicles has been improved- The player social menu will now close when pressing the U key again. It no longer requires closing with the mouse. Fixed- The in game menu can now be opened and closed with the ESC key. Using the mouse to close it is no longer required- The service menu now opens with the T key and closes when pressed again. When another player interacts, the service menu opens on the first click and closes on the next. Fixed.- The map now opens with the M key and closes when pressed again. Using the mouse to close it is no longer required- The barrier in front of the car wash has been removed. FixedI’m currently working on the Day 3 update. A new update will be released on November 3, 2025.I’m doing my best to release updates as quickly as possible. I hope my efforts won’t go unnoticed and that the game will move toward positive reviews.As I promised, I’m here, working on the game every day, releasing daily updates and I’ll continue doing so.Thank you for your support.Akif Akdemir