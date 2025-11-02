Hello everyone! I have some news for you :D

How was the first week?

Thank you all for your feedback in the first week after release! I had a lot of suggestions, bug reports, and nice conversations with a lot of players on my Discord server and Steam Discussions :)

As a dev, I am very happy with how it goes, and I am committed to making the game the best I can! That's why the feedback is very important. Without it, I don't know what is ok and what is wrong with the game. The more I get, the better!

I worked after hours this week to address all of the critical issues the game had and add missing QoL features to make the gameplay smoother. You may have seen a few minor updates with such changes. My changelog and to-do list are publicly available on my Discord server if you want to check them out: https://discord.com/invite/sfgr7YCv2z

There are mostly some minor, less important things left for now.

Performance Update

This weekend, I focused on improving the performance of the game. I got some feedback that, especially on the later stages of the game, when there are a lot of nodes and numbers flying around, slower machines may experience very low FPS. So today, I deployed a much bigger update, v1.2.0, with a big performance boost. I hope it will work better now.

I don’t expect too many regression issues, but if you find any new bugs caused by it, please let me know :) Performance updates are tricky as they touch a lot of code, so the regression risk is high. I tested it a lot though :D

One of the visible changes (there were a lot of changes overall, but not all are visible) was to reduce the number of displayed resources (numbers) transported over connections. It depends now on how many resources (numbers) are on the board, so you may not even see this particular change on smaller “farms”. Also, I hid some unnecessary visual details on zoom out (they weren't readable anyway).

Other things are under the hood, and they should not be visible directly in the game (only adding more fps).

I have a few more potential changes that could improve performance even more if it will be needed, but for now, I would like to hear more feedback on how the game works for you. It is smooth in the end-game on my 10-year-old PC, so I am not sure it needs any more upgrades (remembering that all of them are risky for the game stability).

I may add an option to choose the level of details based on a preference and computing power if needed (?). Let me know what you think after playing!

About translations

As you probably know, after Steam Next Fest, I introduced optional captions, but the game is, in general, designed to be played without text (translations). (Context: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3648370/discussions/0/673976371230464527/ ).

I am very sorry if it caused confusion (about the available languages in the game). Steam suggests checking all language checkboxes if the game can be played without translatable text.

To make things go faster, I launched a community-driven localization project on my Discord server if you would like to join :) For now, there are English, Polish, and Chinese translations. Russian and Ukrainian most likely coming next week.

And that’s all for today :)

As always - if you have any feedback/suggestions/or just want to talk with me, feel free to use the comment section/Steam Discussions/Discord Server!

Have Fun!

ByerN