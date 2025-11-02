 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20640061 Edited 2 November 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full Changelog
  • Add more officer gambeson variations
  • Add more dynamic comments based on tournament victories to campaign
  • Add game log entries for collected food and wood
  • Add escape logic for enemy faction leaders if defeated in auto resolve or surrender
  • Add ability to change weather for castle creator test
  • Add custom thumbnail logic for custom castles
  • Add more trees to castle creator
  • Add pike without kletsie foot to customization items
  • Add new great helmet type
  • Dark Fantasy Variety Pack: add dark fantasy castle creator assets
  • Tweak cavalry movement when charging
  • Optimize campaign icons and thumbnails
  • Improve look of faction editor preview
  • Tweak and change some dialogue lines
  • Fix formations not reacting to charge command when advancing
  • Fix join war questions breaking the UI on bigger campaigns
  • Fix player faction showing in join war questions
  • Fix issue where a castle filename conflict can cause testing issue in
  • Fix unit fleeing bug on maps with large elevation differences

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link