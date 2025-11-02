- Add more officer gambeson variations
- Add more dynamic comments based on tournament victories to campaign
- Add game log entries for collected food and wood
- Add escape logic for enemy faction leaders if defeated in auto resolve or surrender
- Add ability to change weather for castle creator test
- Add custom thumbnail logic for custom castles
- Add more trees to castle creator
- Add pike without kletsie foot to customization items
- Add new great helmet type
- Dark Fantasy Variety Pack: add dark fantasy castle creator assets
- Tweak cavalry movement when charging
- Optimize campaign icons and thumbnails
- Improve look of faction editor preview
- Tweak and change some dialogue lines
- Fix formations not reacting to charge command when advancing
- Fix join war questions breaking the UI on bigger campaigns
- Fix player faction showing in join war questions
- Fix issue where a castle filename conflict can cause testing issue in
- Fix unit fleeing bug on maps with large elevation differences
Voor de Kroon Update - November 2nd 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Full Changelog
Changed files in this update