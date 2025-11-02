Released a small new patch due to some issues that were brought to my attention.

Patch Notes:

-Fixed an issue where pressing F12 would reset the game completely

-Fixed an issue where a certain character's dialogue was cut off.

-Made the screen size toggle option visible on the title screen. (you can press F5 to make the game full screen by the way, I just forgot to tell anyone I guess)

Thanks for playing, and I hope these changes make the experience even better,

Have a great night.