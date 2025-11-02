• Video Filters Section (new)
With this version, FilterMob can now transform your videos into on-screen filters!
• Filter Position and Size Adjuster (new)
We’ve added a clever new feature that lets you freely adjust the size and position of all filters.
• Critical Fix
To prevent the sliders in the Display Settings section from causing a blue screen error, their update intervals have been intentionally slowed down slightly.
FilterMob V3 Released!
Update notes via Steam Community
