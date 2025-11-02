 Skip to content
Major 2 November 2025 Build 20640019 Edited 2 November 2025 – 14:52:43 UTC by Wendy Share
• Video Filters Section (new)
With this version, FilterMob can now transform your videos into on-screen filters!

• Filter Position and Size Adjuster (new)
We’ve added a clever new feature that lets you freely adjust the size and position of all filters.

• Critical Fix
To prevent the sliders in the Display Settings section from causing a blue screen error, their update intervals have been intentionally slowed down slightly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3895751
