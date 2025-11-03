In recent days, in order to better prepare for the 2025 "Ancient Costume Game Festival", the author has been quietly focusing on optimizing the game "Dragon Road". As a treasure game based on infinite exploration in the open world, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, the author has always insisted on updating and upgrading. This time, the game has completed a major update for the prologue of "Dragon Road", with four main characters and eight sets of actions for each of the eight types of long and short weapons that affect the main characters. Through the introduction of sound effects and visual senses, the game's strike feel has been greatly improved. The specific optimization content is as follows:

1. Optimize the transition animation for entering the game, replacing it with five generation and ten country film and television blockbusters, greatly improving the performance consumption when entering the game;

2. Purchase the latest protagonist model of the 2025 version, replace the original four protagonist models, and merge the four sets of protagonist bones into one set, laying the foundation for the development of the face sculpting module in the later stage and also laying a solid foundation for the development of mods in the later stage;

3. Optimize the task system and add the ability to restore and redo task modules after canceling tasks.

4. Optimize the ship system, improve the image quality of the ship model, increase the collision between the ship and the ground, and improve the collision between the ship and the dock, making ship navigation safer, more reasonable and scientific;

5. Optimize the mount reward collection system, add a controller after the mount reward is generated to allow the mount to slowly fall from the air and prevent it from being born underground. But in order to prevent special situations such as being generated on the roof or inside the model, if the protagonist does not receive or cannot receive it, the system will store it in the backpack after a certain period of time (currently 5 minutes);

6. Optimize the summoning system of mounts. Previously, if the protagonist summons a mount from the backpack and does not ride it, it will be considered discarded. Now, a mount cache has been added. If the protagonist summons a mount and cannot ride it for various reasons, the system will save it in the backpack after a certain period of time (currently 5 minutes);

7. Optimize the teleportation system, beautify the teleportation model, optimize the teleportation action, save the new scene address in the game archive after teleportation, and enter the game later to cross the new scene address;

8. Optimize the function key prompt function of the game UI main screen, adding instructions for joystick operation function key prompts on the basis of the original keyboard and mouse function key prompts. Press the H key to switch between mouse key prompts and joystick prompts, and press the Esc key to cancel the display;

9. Resolve minor bugs reported by several players;