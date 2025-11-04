Hi Everyone,
Time for the first major update for King's Legacy!
We've fixed a few issues reported by players, and made some performance improvements to the game.
And we have translated the game to many new languages, brining the total number of translations to 16!
The game is now available in these languages:
English
Czech
German
Spanish
French
Croatian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Dutch
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Swedish
Chinese
If you notice any issues with translations, please write on the discussion forum, we'll investigate and fix any problems, no matter how small.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update