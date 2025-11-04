 Skip to content
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20639940 Edited 4 November 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Time for the first major update for King's Legacy!

We've fixed a few issues reported by players, and made some performance improvements to the game.

And we have translated the game to many new languages, brining the total number of translations to 16!

The game is now available in these languages:

  • English

  • Czech

  • German

  • Spanish

  • French

  • Croatian

  • Italian

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • Dutch

  • Norwegian

  • Polish

  • Portuguese

  • Russian

  • Swedish

  • Chinese

If you notice any issues with translations, please write on the discussion forum, we'll investigate and fix any problems, no matter how small.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3450601
macOS Depot 3450602
Linux Depot 3450603
