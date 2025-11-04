Hi Everyone,

Time for the first major update for King's Legacy!

We've fixed a few issues reported by players, and made some performance improvements to the game.

And we have translated the game to many new languages, brining the total number of translations to 16!

The game is now available in these languages:

English

Czech

German

Spanish

French

Croatian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Dutch

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Swedish

Chinese

If you notice any issues with translations, please write on the discussion forum, we'll investigate and fix any problems, no matter how small.

Enjoy!