💰⚔️ DARKZAN ADVENTURE — “GOLD & GLORY” UPDATE 💎🔥

Get ready, adventurer!

The world of Darkzan Adventure shines brighter than ever with the GOLD & GLORY UPDATE — filled with wealth, power, and ultimate mastery! ⚔️✨

🧠 MASTERIES — THE PATH OF TRUE HEROES

Every hero now surpasses their limits!

Reaching higher levels unlocks powerful new bonuses:

🌀 Level 50+ → + Attack Speed

⚡ Level 60+ → + Special Charge

💥 Level 70+ → Ultimate Power x2!

🔥 Level 80+ → Attacks fire in 3x bursts!

💀 Level 90+ → Ultimate Power x4!!

🌟 Level 100+ → Attacks fire in 5x bursts!!!

Unleash your potential and prove your true mastery!

💰 NEW TREASURE SYSTEM

Gold and experience have been completely reworked!

Now you’ll find various treasure types across the land:

Copper Coin = 1

Silver Coin = 10

Gold Coin = 50

💎 Gemstone = 500

🧰 Treasure Chest = 1000

Experience orbs are now larger and more rewarding — 1, 100, and 500 XP!

🤖 SMARTER BOTS

Bots now spend experience wisely and can even buy items from the Traveling Merchant!

They finally learned the value of money 😎

💀 SCALING DIFFICULTY

Enemies and bosses now evolve as you progress:

+1 Damage per map

+1 Speed every 10 maps

HP multiplied per map

Face stronger challenges and prove your endurance!

🧩 FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

🛠️ Fixed the initial level bug ( sorry for that one — my bad! 😅 )

🏆 Bosses now move to the center of the map when defeated , making loot collection easier

🖥️ Interface improvements and polish

⛔ EXP cap set to 9999

❤️ THANK YOU, HEROES!

A huge thanks to everyone supporting the game, sharing feedback, and joining this adventure!

The Darkzan Adventure journey is just beginning — and more updates, events, and legendary content are on the way!

💎 Collect. Fight. Master. Rise to Glory.

⚔️ The “GOLD & GLORY” Update is live now!