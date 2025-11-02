💰⚔️ DARKZAN ADVENTURE — “GOLD & GLORY” UPDATE 💎🔥
Get ready, adventurer!
The world of Darkzan Adventure shines brighter than ever with the GOLD & GLORY UPDATE — filled with wealth, power, and ultimate mastery! ⚔️✨
🧠 MASTERIES — THE PATH OF TRUE HEROES
Every hero now surpasses their limits!
Reaching higher levels unlocks powerful new bonuses:
🌀 Level 50+ → + Attack Speed
⚡ Level 60+ → + Special Charge
💥 Level 70+ → Ultimate Power x2!
🔥 Level 80+ → Attacks fire in 3x bursts!
💀 Level 90+ → Ultimate Power x4!!
🌟 Level 100+ → Attacks fire in 5x bursts!!!
Unleash your potential and prove your true mastery!
💰 NEW TREASURE SYSTEM
Gold and experience have been completely reworked!
Now you’ll find various treasure types across the land:
Copper Coin = 1
Silver Coin = 10
Gold Coin = 50
💎 Gemstone = 500
🧰 Treasure Chest = 1000
Experience orbs are now larger and more rewarding — 1, 100, and 500 XP!
🤖 SMARTER BOTS
Bots now spend experience wisely and can even buy items from the Traveling Merchant!
They finally learned the value of money 😎
💀 SCALING DIFFICULTY
Enemies and bosses now evolve as you progress:
+1 Damage per map
+1 Speed every 10 maps
HP multiplied per map
Face stronger challenges and prove your endurance!
🧩 FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
🛠️ Fixed the initial level bug (sorry for that one — my bad! 😅)
🏆 Bosses now move to the center of the map when defeated, making loot collection easier
🖥️ Interface improvements and polish
⛔ EXP cap set to 9999
❤️ THANK YOU, HEROES!
A huge thanks to everyone supporting the game, sharing feedback, and joining this adventure!
The Darkzan Adventure journey is just beginning — and more updates, events, and legendary content are on the way!
💎 Collect. Fight. Master. Rise to Glory.
⚔️ The “GOLD & GLORY” Update is live now!
Changed files in this update