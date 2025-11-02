Hello all !

Here is a new patch for the game. Most importantly the zoop mode optimisation issue was completely solved. We are also adding another turret from a new nation, Italy ! Finally I changed many missions and improved torpedoes a bit in order to fight against the fact that floating fortresses is too meta in my opinion. Here are the full changes :

- changed cosmetic shifts with steps of 0.25

- slightly buffed torpedo speeds

- changed binoculars to help with aiming

- 50mm armor is now unlocked 1 mission earlier

- made many missions feel less like a 1v3 against larger ships, now additionnal ships are either small or compensated with an ally

- updated all 4 rangefinder models

- added italian 203mm model 1924 gun

- updated the double 340mm turret

- added keybinds to switch up/down keys for submarines

- greatly optimised zoop mode for placing and deleting objects, it is also now works with overlapping in mirror mode

See you on the seas !