Hello all !
Here is a new patch for the game. Most importantly the zoop mode optimisation issue was completely solved. We are also adding another turret from a new nation, Italy ! Finally I changed many missions and improved torpedoes a bit in order to fight against the fact that floating fortresses is too meta in my opinion. Here are the full changes :
- changed cosmetic shifts with steps of 0.25
- slightly buffed torpedo speeds
- changed binoculars to help with aiming
- 50mm armor is now unlocked 1 mission earlier
- made many missions feel less like a 1v3 against larger ships, now additionnal ships are either small or compensated with an ally
- updated all 4 rangefinder models
- added italian 203mm model 1924 gun
- updated the double 340mm turret
- added keybinds to switch up/down keys for submarines
- greatly optimised zoop mode for placing and deleting objects, it is also now works with overlapping in mirror mode
See you on the seas !
