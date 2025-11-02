1. You can now switch the multiple blood bar settings in the options
2. Fix potential issues caused by scope picking
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1. You can now switch the multiple blood bar settings in the options
2. Fix potential issues caused by scope picking
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update