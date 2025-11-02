Hey folks!

Hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Halloween! Few small updates made to refine the game for official launch. One of the hardest things for me to test effectively is the client-side experience. This patch should help with that issue on the level change.

Bug Fixes:

- Player controllers setup the UI on earlier

- Writings spawn lower to make them easier to navigate near

- Nav mesh variables adjusted

Please comment below if you find any bugs or experience issues that I can improve. Teamwork makes the dream work!



Thank you for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3