Hey folks!
Hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Halloween! Few small updates made to refine the game for official launch. One of the hardest things for me to test effectively is the client-side experience. This patch should help with that issue on the level change.
Bug Fixes:
- Player controllers setup the UI on earlier
- Writings spawn lower to make them easier to navigate near
- Nav mesh variables adjusted
Please comment below if you find any bugs or experience issues that I can improve. Teamwork makes the dream work!
Thank you for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3
Changed files in this update