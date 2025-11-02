 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20639750 Edited 2 November 2025 – 13:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Feature: Pantheon Memetics. Unlocked at e1500. You can assign 8 different modifiers to your Major Gods, 7 of those offer a new Ability to the God, unaffected by Ability Power but affected by God's level and Milestones, but increase the Experience required per Level. 8th modifier increases Major Gods' Main Ability Power, while disabling the selected God's other abilities completely, but does not induce an Experience cost penalty. Each of these new Modifiers can be improved by exchanging Splinters for Memetic Wax and investing the Wax into them.

QoL change: after becoming unlocked, Pets can now be chosen directly without requiring their T1/T2 prerequisites!

And a couple of balance changes and bug fixes along with that

Come visit us!

Changed files in this update

Windows Idle Wizard Content Depot 992071
  • Loading history…
Linux Idle Wizard Linux Depot 992072
  • Loading history…
macOS Idle Wizard Mac Depot 992073
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link