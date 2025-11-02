New Feature: Pantheon Memetics. Unlocked at e1500. You can assign 8 different modifiers to your Major Gods, 7 of those offer a new Ability to the God, unaffected by Ability Power but affected by God's level and Milestones, but increase the Experience required per Level. 8th modifier increases Major Gods' Main Ability Power, while disabling the selected God's other abilities completely, but does not induce an Experience cost penalty. Each of these new Modifiers can be improved by exchanging Splinters for Memetic Wax and investing the Wax into them.

QoL change: after becoming unlocked, Pets can now be chosen directly without requiring their T1/T2 prerequisites!

And a couple of balance changes and bug fixes along with that

Come visit us!